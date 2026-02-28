Iran says 5 students killed in Israeli strike on girls’ school

Five students were killed after a girls' primary school in the city of Minab in southern Iran's Hormozgan province was targeted in Israeli strikes, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Quoting a provincial official, the Mehr news agency said the school was hit during the attacks earlier in the day.

No further details were immediately available.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, claiming it was meant to remove "threats" posed by the Iranian "regime." Separate video statements were released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, which also hinted at supporting efforts for a change in government in Tehran.

Iran termed the strikes a violation of sovereignty, vowed to respond and launched retaliatory strikes.

The developments came as Oman was mediating talks on Iran's nuclear program between Washington and Tehran, and the latest round was held in Geneva on Thursday.



