Macron calls US-Israeli strikes on Iran 'dangerous,' urges UN meeting

DPA WORLD Published February 28,2026 Subscribe

French President Emmanuel Macron termed Saturday's Israeli and US attacks on Iran "dangerous for everyone" and called for the UN Security Council to meet in urgent session.



"The outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran has serious consequences for peace and international security," Macron posted on X. He called for the escalation to be halted.



"The Iranian regime must understand that it has no other choice any longer than to start serious negotiations" on terminating its nuclear and missile programme and its regional destabilization, Macron said.



"This is absolutely essential for the security of all in the Middle East," the French president said.



He called for the Iranian nation to be able to freely decide its future. "The massacres carried out by the Islamic regime discredit it and demand that the nation is heard once again," Macron said.



The Élysée Palace said that Macron had spoken individually on Saturday to the political leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan.









