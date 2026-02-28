Germany, France and UK tell Iran to stop attacks on Mideast countries

Germany, France and Britain condemned Iranian attacks on countries in the region ⁠on Saturday, saying ⁠Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes and resume negotiations.

"We condemn Iranian attacks on countries ⁠in the region in the strongest terms," French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a joint statement.

"We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership ⁠to seek ⁠a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future," they said.

The leaders said they had consistently urged Iran to end its nuclear programme, curb its ballistic ⁠missile program, refrain from its destabilizing activity in the region and cease appalling violence and repression against its own people.

Adding that their countries did not participate in strikes on ⁠Saturday, ‌they said ‌they were in close ⁠contact with international ‌partners, including the U.S., Israel, and partners in the region.

"We ⁠reiterate our commitment ⁠to regional stability and to the ⁠protection of civilian life," they added.







