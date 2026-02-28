France says outbreak of US-Israel-Iran war 'carries grave consequences'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday warned that the outbreak of war between US, Israel and Iran could have serious consequences for international peace and voiced readiness to deploy resources to protect partners.

"The outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran carries grave consequences for international peace and security," Macron wrote on US social media platform X.

He said that France stands ready to deploy the "necessary resources to protect its closest partners" if requested.

"The ongoing escalation is dangerous for all. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it now has no other option but to engage in good faith in negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic programs, as well as its regional destabilization activities. This is absolutely necessary for the security of all in the Middle East," Macron underscored.

He further called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Israel and the US announced early Saturday a joint operation against Iran, citing "threats" posed by the "Iranian regime."

The attacks come as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program had been ongoing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

Last June, the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Israel-Iran war.



