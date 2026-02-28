Canadians urged to avoid Iran, leave amid security risks

Canada urged its citizens Friday to avoid traveling to Iran and advised those in that country to leave if it is safe, citing security risks and limited consular support.

"Avoid all travel to Iran due to the risk of civil unrest, tensions in the region, the high risk of arbitrary detention and the unpredictable enforcement of local laws," the government said in an updated travel advisory.

It warned that Iranian authorities have "arrested and/or detained individuals, including foreign and dual nationals, to exert political or diplomatic influence on their governments."

Ottawa added: "You should leave Iran now if you can do so safely," noting that while some airlines have suspended flights, commercial and overland exit options are available.

It also cautioned that "our ability to provide consular services in Iran is extremely limited," urging Canadians to make contingency plans that do not rely on government evacuations.

The US, in recent weeks, reinforced its military presence in the region and signaled the possibility of military action to pressure Iran to abandon its nuclear and missile programs and curb "its regional allies."

Tehran has accused Washington and Israel of fabricating pretexts for intervention and regime change, and has warned it would respond to any military attack, even if limited, while insisting that sanctions relief must accompany any restrictions on its nuclear program.

Both countries have held a third round of nuclear talks Thursday in Geneva

Two rounds of indirect talks were held under Omani mediation since nuclear diplomacy resumed last month, following efforts by regional countries, including Türkiye, to ease tensions.