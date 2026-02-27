Spanish FM says Gibraltar deal with UK will be reached 'before summer'

Spain's foreign minister said Friday that Madrid expects to finalize an agreement on Gibraltar with the UK "before summer," insisting that Spain will not renounce its sovereignty claim over the territory.

Speaking on public broadcaster TVE, Jose Manuel Albares described the prospective accord as "a historic treaty" that would transform relations between Gibraltar and the surrounding Campo de Gibraltar region after more than three centuries.

"The objective is the free movement of people and goods," Albares said, confirming that the deal would entail dismantling physical barriers, including the removal of the border fence.

He stressed that from "day one," Spain's National Police would be responsible for controlling entry into the Schengen area at Gibraltar's port and airport.

Albares rejected reports that the EU border agency Frontex would be involved, saying Spanish authorities would be in charge of the port and airport.

Under the proposed framework, passport-free travel would be introduced alongside entry and exit checks.

He also outlined economic measures, including the introduction of a tax similar to value-added tax starting at 15% and converging fully within three years.

Albares said the agreement would open Gibraltar's airport to flights from mainland Spain and other European destinations, boosting economic activity and benefiting around 15,000 cross-border workers.

He argued that the deal represents "the last piece of the puzzle" following the UK's withdrawal from the EU and could open "new possibilities" in Spain-UK relations, while reiterating that Spain continues to claim sovereignty over Gibraltar.