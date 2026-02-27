UK urges de-escalation as tensions rise between Afghanistan, Pakistan

The United Kingdom on Friday expressed deep concern over escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, urging both sides to step back from further confrontation and protect civilians.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said London was "deeply concerned by the significant escalation in tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan."

"We urge both sides to take immediate steps toward de-escalation, avoid further harm to civilians, and re-engage in mediated dialogue," she said on US social media company X.

Tensions between the two neighbors have been running high since late Thursday, when Kabul said it launched "retaliatory operations" along the border in response to Pakistani airstrikes last Sunday.

In the attacks by both sides, at least 14 people were killed in total, including four civilians and 10 soldiers—eight Afghan troops and two Pakistanis.

They include one civilian in Bajaur, Pakistan, and three in Angoor Ada, Afghanistan, as well as in the Barmal district of Afghanistan's Paktika province, according to Kabul-based Tolo News.

Following border attacks by Kabul, Pakistan launched airstrikes inside Afghanistan overnight Thursday to Friday. Kabul last night said it had halted its operations.

The latest confrontation marks one of the most serious flare-ups in recent months between the neighboring countries.

Clashes erupted after Afghan forces launched border attacks in response to Sunday's Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, which left many dead.

Pakistan said its Sunday airstrikes killed 70 "terrorists," while Afghan officials and the UN reported civilian deaths, claims Islamabad denies.

Relations have deteriorated in recent months as Pakistan accuses militants of operating from Afghan territory, an allegation Kabul rejects, even as diplomatic contacts continue amid efforts to ease tensions.



