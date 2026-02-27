PKK/YPG supporter in Sweden receives suspended prison sentence for threatening ministers

Andreas Klominel, a PKK/YPG terror group supporter, was handed a suspended prison sentence in Sweden on Friday for threatening and harassing two Cabinet ministers.

The Stockholm District Court sentenced Klominel to a suspended prison sentence for unlawful threats and harassment over his actions against International Development Cooperation Minister Benjamin Dousa and Migration Minister Johan Forssell.

The court ruled that his actions could not be considered within the scope of constitutionally protected "freedom of expression and demonstration."

According to the case file, on Jan. 19, Klominel went to the residences of both ministers wearing a vest bearing symbols of the terror group.

He was found to have left images of Adolf Hitler, a knife, and a decapitated toy doll at the ministers' doors.

Klominel was also among a group that hung a puppet likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by the feet outside Stockholm City Hall on Jan. 11, 2023.

Klominel is also among the founders of the "Rojava Committees," a group established in 2014 to provide financial support and assistance to the PKK/YPG terror group. The group is known to collect money for terror organizations under the guise of so-called humanitarian aid.