Trump says more Iran talks expected on Friday

U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump said he was not happy with Iran but more ⁠talks were expected on Friday on Tehran's nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, Trump said he wants to make a deal with Iran but ⁠reiterated ⁠that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Talks over Tehran's nuclear program continued this week amid a massive U.S. military buildup in the region. Trump ⁠said he does not want to use military force in Iran, but sometimes you have to.

Mediator Oman sent its foreign minister ⁠to Washington on ‌Friday ‌for discussions on ⁠the issue ‌with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, according to ⁠a source familiar ⁠with the matter.









