Bangladesh condemns Israeli land moves in occupied Palestinian territory

Bangladesh on Friday unequivocally condemned recent Israeli legislation on land purchases in the occupied West Bank, saying it amounts to an attempt to unlawfully annex Palestinian territory.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman made the remarks during his address to an open-ended executive committee meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the foreign ministers' level, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

"The Israeli decision to ease land purchase and open land registries in the West Bank to public scrutiny exposes Palestinian landowners to multiple forms of intimidation and harassment," he said, adding that the action is designed to alter the legal and demographic character of Palestinian lands, including Al-Quds al-Sharif, the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

The OIC convened the emergency meeting on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss Israel's recent approval of a plan to designate large areas of the occupied West Bank as "state property," which critics say amounts to de facto annexation, as well as continuing violations of international law in the Palestinian territories.

The meeting brought together foreign ministers, ambassadors and other diplomatic representatives from member states.

Bangladesh's top diplomat also called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and unhindered access for international aid workers and humanitarian assistance to people in the enclave.

Rahman said the Israeli actions breach international law and undermine prospects for a just and lasting peace, rejecting the land-related legislation and urging protection of Palestinian land rights.

On Feb. 15, the Israeli government approved the launch of a unilateral "land registration process" in the occupied West Bank, a move widely seen as formalizing the confiscation of Palestinian land.

Under international law, the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, is regarded as territory designated for a future Palestinian state, and Israel is considered an occupying power there.

The transfer of an occupying power's population into occupied territory and changes to property ownership structures are regarded as violations of international law.



