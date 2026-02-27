German leader Merz to meet Trump in White House on Tuesday

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet US President Donald Trump in the White House for the second time next Tuesday, a spokesman confirmed on Friday in Berlin.



Deputy government spokesman Sebastian Hille said the two would talk in the Oval Office in the morning and have lunch together.



Hille cited bilateral relations, the international security situation and "trade and competition issues" as key topics in the talks.



A major flashpoint on trade at the moment between the EU and the US is Trump's aggressive tariff policy, and the uncertainty caused by a recent Supreme Court ruling.



Last weekend, Merz said that he intends to present "a coordinated European position" to Trump after the Supreme Court struck down the president's use of an emergency powers law as the legal basis for tariffs imposed on nearly all of the country's trading partners.



The war in Ukraine is likely to be another topic of discussion between the two leaders.



Merz leaves for the US on Monday, hot on the heels of his visit to China, which ended on Thursday.



The US trip had already been announced but without specific dates.



Merz first visited Washington at the beginning of June last year. Those talks stood out at the time for being friction-free, in contrast to visits by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, which were acrimonious in parts.



