UK, Central Asia discuss bilateral, regional issues during talks in London

Five foreign ministers of Central Asian nations and the UK foreign secretary met in London to discuss bilateral and regional issues under the CA5+UK format on Thursday.

A statement by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that, in the context of these issues, the meeting discussed topics such as economic growth, trade and investment cooperation, bolstering regional connectivity, and developing international transport corridors.

The statement quoted Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, emphasizing the importance of "pragmatic, mutually beneficial" engagement between the region and the UK, with the goal of supporting economic development and sustainable growth for all parties.

"Kazakhstan plays a central role in regional connectivity. Thirteen major transit corridors pass through our territory and around 85% of overland cargo transport between Europe and Asia moves through Kazakhstan. The idea of the CA5+UK format stems from these priorities," Kosherbayev said.

In this context, Kosherbayev was quoted as describing the UK as a "long-term partner," expressing his country's commitment to achieving "tangible results that benefit our economies, societies, and shared future."

"In her address, (UK) Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighted Central Asia's significance as a dynamically developing region with steady economic growth, increasing regional cooperation, and a growing role in international affairs," the statement further said.

It added that the discussions focused on opportunities to "align Central Asia's resource and transit potential with the UK's strengths in finance, regulatory standards, technology, and education."

It went on to state that the Central Asian foreign ministers praised the CA5+UK platform as important for "structured and results-oriented" dialogue with London, adding that it has proven to be effective in facilitating discussions on regional priorities while also creating additional opportunities to promote economic initiatives and implement joint projects.

The meeting in London was also attended by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

In earlier statements, the ministry said the five Central Asian top diplomats also held separate meetings with Prince Edward, the youngest brother of Britain's King Charles, and with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Central Asia.





