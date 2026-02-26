Türkiye offers condolences to Brazil over deadly floods

A car drives on a flooded street during heavy rain in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil on February 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye on Thursday extended condolences to Brazil over the loss of lives caused by floods and landslides in the southeastern Minas Gerais state.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

According to Minas Gerais state fire officials on Wednesday, at least 46 people were killed by heavy rains and landslides in the state.

The industrial city of Juiz de Fora was the hardest hit by the storm, with February recording 584 millimeters of rain, about twice the monthly average, making it the rainiest February in the city's history.