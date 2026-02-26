Czech Republic eyes EU debate on limiting temporary protection for Ukrainians

The Czech Republic on Wednesday said that it is open to an EU discussion on scaling back temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees.

Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar said they are open to a debate within the EU on changing the conditions of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, according to Radio Prague.

The Czech government is looking to reduce the scope of protection while nearly 398,000 Ukrainians remain under temporary status, with roughly 6,000 new arrivals each month.

The limiting protection scope could be based on geographical origin or other criteria.

Speaking after talks in Berlin with his German counterpart Alexander Dobrindt, Metnar also called for stricter measures against illegal migration, faster returns and the possibility of establishing return centers outside the bloc.