Merz says China visit met expectations, pledges to strengthen economic ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday his first official visit to China met expectations and pledged to deepen political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"I am returning home with many good impressions and with many tasks that we still have to tackle together," Merz said after concluding his visits in Hangzhou, a major technology hub.

"We should strengthen relations with China. I am, in any case, determined to do that. This applies to political dialogue, but also to economic cooperation," he said.

The chancellor announced that Germany and China plan to resume governmental consultations, with the next meeting scheduled by early next year, possibly later this year, with China serving as host.

"I look forward to the next visit to the People's Republic of China and further good exchanges, politically and also in terms of economic policy," he said.

Merz said various issues will be discussed in the coming weeks and months, including challenges faced by German companies, the impact of Chinese industrial overcapacity on European markets, and opportunities for closer economic cooperation.

"I will ask our economy minister to pay a follow-up visit to China. We are seeking to improve our good cooperation, and we will also address the difficult issues quite openly," he said.