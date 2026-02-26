Dutch flag carrier KLM to suspend Tel Aviv flights indefinitely from March 1

The Netherlands' flag carrier KLM on Wednesday announced it will suspend flights to Tel Aviv from Sunday, March 1, until further notice, according to local media reports.

The carrier said the decision was taken for "operational and commercial" reasons, news agency ANP reported.

"KLM continuously adapts its global network to market demand and operational circumstances. At this time, it is not commercially and operationally feasible for KLM to operate flights to Tel Aviv," a spokeswoman said.

The move means the airline will no longer operate services to Israel's main international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport.

In January, KLM temporarily suspended flights to Tel Aviv after determining that flying over several Middle Eastern countries was unsafe.

When asked whether safety concerns were still a factor in the latest decision, KLM declined to comment.





