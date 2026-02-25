Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus sends 10,000 vaccine doses to Greek Cypriot Administration

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has delivered 10,000 doses of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccine to the Greek Cypriot Administration following the detection of cases in the region.

According to Turkish Agency Cyprus, the TRNC Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources said the delivery is part of a planned shipment of 20,000 doses to be sent by the Veterinary Department.

The ministry said the first batch of 10,000 doses was delivered Friday, while the remaining 10,000 doses are expected to be sent in the coming days.

In a statement, the ministry said the delivery forms part of efforts to combat the spread of FMD, adding that technical cooperation is continuing to protect animal health and prevent further transmission.

FMD was detected at several dairies and livestock farms in Larnaca, prompting the establishment of a coordination center and the start of animal culling.

The rapid spread of the disease led authorities in the Greek Cypriot Administration to impose a 21-day quarantine across the territory.





