China denounces new UK sanctions on Russia

China on Wednesday denounced the UK's new sanctions against Russia on the fourth anniversary of the Ukraine war, urging against "interference" in Beijing's ties with Moscow.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China "consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law or authorization from the UN Security Council," according to state-run Global Times.

Her remarks came a day after the UK announced nearly 300 new sanctions with its "biggest" sanctions package, targeting Russia's critical revenue streams, including its energy sector, and military suppliers.

A statement from the UK Foreign Office said the sanctions represent the largest package of sanctions against Russia in this period, which targets 49 entities and individuals, including international suppliers of Russian drones, components and technology, as well as actors in Russia's liquefied natural gas sector.

According to the Global Times, the sanctions also targeted individuals and enterprises from Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates.

In response, the Chinese spokeswoman expressed "strong dissatisfaction with the relevant actions of the British side," adding that Beijing has been "committed to promoting peace talks" in the Ukraine crisis.

"The normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Russia should not be interfered with or affected. China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights and interests," Mao said.

Thousands of civilians and combatants have been killed, while millions of people across the Ukraine-Russia border have been displaced since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022.