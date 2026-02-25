Brussels Airport found in repeated breach of night flight, noise limits

Brussels Airport repeatedly breached federal regulations on night flights and noise limits last year, recording at least 1,317 violations, according to the country's airport mediation service.

The federal ombudsman for the airport, Philippe Touwaide, said in an annual report Wednesday that the breaches included aircraft operating during banned night hours, failure to comply with quiet night procedures, and the use of daytime takeoff procedures during nighttime operations, Belga news agency reported.

The report also noted 4,758 violations of Brussels regional noise standards in the first 10 months of 2025.

Among the most serious infractions were 200 nighttime takeoffs by a Boeing 777 cargo aircraft, which Touwaide described as "completely illegal."

The findings come amid rising tensions between federal authorities and Brussels-area mayors over flight paths above densely populated neighborhoods.

Earlier this month, Belgian daily Le Soir reported that less than 20% of fines imposed for aircraft noise pollution around Brussels Airport have been collected since 2000.

Touwaide urged airport operators to comply with court rulings and applicable regulations.





