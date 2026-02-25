Be reliable, innovative partner: China’s Xi tells Germany’s Merz in Beijing meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz prior a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on February 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that the two countries should be "reliable and innovative" partners.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Merz in Beijing as the German leader began his maiden two-day official visit to China.

The international landscape "is undergoing the most profound transformations since the end of WW-II," Xi said, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

"The greater changes and turbulence the world faces, the more important it is for our two countries to enhance strategic communication, strengthen strategic mutual trust and work for new progress in (the) China-Germany all-around strategic partnership," Xi told Merz.

He said China and Germany were the world's second and third-largest economies, and their bilateral relations have a "significant impact on Europe and the world."

As the "changes not seen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace," Xi said China and Germany "should tackle challenges together and pursue a shared future."

CENTRAL ROLE OF UN, TIES WITH EU



Emphasizing the central role of the UN, Xi said the two countries should take the lead in safeguarding multilateralism, practicing international rule of law, defending free trade, and advocating for solidarity and coordination.

"China supports Europe in seeking to increase autonomy and strength," Xi told Merz, stressing "openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation."

This, the Chinese leader said, will "deliver greater growth in China-Europe relations, and make bigger contributions to world peace and development."

According to Chinese-state run Xinhua News, Xi put forward three suggestions for the further development of China-Germany relations.

"The two countries should be reliable partners that support each other… innovative partners featuring openness and mutual benefit, and… cultural partners built on mutual understanding and friendship," said Xi.

Merz arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for his first visit to the world's second-largest economy since being elected last year.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1972 and the ties were upgraded in 2014 to an "all-round strategic partnership."

In 2024, China became Germany's second-largest global trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $201.88 billion, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.