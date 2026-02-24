US strike on alleged narco-trafficking vessel in Caribbean kills 3

The US military said Monday that it killed three people in a strike targeting an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean.

Intelligence had confirmed the vessel was traveling along "known narco-trafficking routes" and was actively engaged in drug operations, said US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The strike was ordered by SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan and carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear against a "vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," it added.

No US personnel were harmed, said the command.

The Trump administration has intensified military operations in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean since September, citing efforts against narcotics trafficking, killing at least 148 people since the start of operations.

The campaign coincided with broader US pressure on Venezuela, including oil tanker blockades, vessel seizures and a heightened military presence near Venezuelan waters.

A US military operation in that country on Jan. 3 led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.



