Thailand claims Cambodia 'violated’ ceasefire by firing grenade

The Thai Army on Tuesday claimed that Cambodia fired a grenade into the Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of the Sisaket province near a Thai patrol point, "violating" the ceasefire between the two sides.

"Thailand retaliated according to the rules of engagement. No Thai personnel were injured," the army said in a statement on the US social media platform Facebook.

Thai army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvari said that Thai personnel were conducting a routine patrol in the morning when the incident occurred. The Thai side retaliated by firing an M79 grenade launcher in the direction from which the shot was fired, he added.

Winthai also said that the Cambodian side's action "violates" the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

There was no immediate reaction from Cambodia over the incident.

A ceasefire between the two countries was established on Dec. 27 after 20 days of border clashes that killed at least 99 people, including civilians.





