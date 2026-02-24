Some 1,700 soldiers injured in Ukraine war treated in Germany

 Contact Us
Germany has treated around 1,700 wounded Ukrainian soldiers since Russia’s invasion began, Health Minister Nina Warken said, pledging continued medical support and funding for Ukraine.

Published February 24,2026
Some 1,700 war wounded and soldiers from Ukraine have come to Germany for treatment in the four years since Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine began, the German Health Ministry said in Berlin on Tuesday.

The patients are brought from Ukraine and distributed among hospitals in Germany, the ministry explained. Some €25 million ($29.5 million) in federal funds is available for this kind of treatment this year in Germany.
"Willingness to help Ukraine remains high, including in the health sector," Health Minister Nina Warken said.

Ukraine's civilian infrastructure has been the target of countless attacks, including more than 2,800 health facilities, according to the World Health Organization.

"We continue to stand firmly by Ukraine's side," Warken stressed.

The ministry has also provided Ukraine with medical supplies worth more than €76 million, including protective suits, ventilators and disinfectants.