Pakistani, Afghan forces exchange fire at border

Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged heavy fire on Tuesday along the border area amid renewed tensions between the two countries, both sides confirmed.

Mosharraf Zaidi, the Pakistani premier's spokesperson for foreign media, said on US social company X that the Afghan Taliban administration "initiated unprovoked firing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Torkham & Tirah sub-sectors."

He said Pakistan's security forces responded "immediately & effectively," and that "any further provocation will be responded to immediately and severely."

Earlier, a Pakistani official told Anadolu that mortar shells and gunfire were exchanged near the border areas of Wragha, Maro Sar, Shahkot and Zakhakhel.

The fresh round of clashes began late in the afternoon and lasted about two hours, the official said, adding: "No casualty (reported) from Pakistani side so far, however, there are reports of five casualties on Afghan side."

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Norani, a Taliban official, said on X that Pakistani forces fired towards Shahkot area of Nazyan district in Nangarhar province, which was responded. He added that the firing had stopped and there were no casualties on the Afghan side.

The latest skirmish comes after Pakistan on Sunday said it carried out airstrikes on seven "terrorist camps and hideouts" in Afghanistan following recent attacks.

Islamabad said at least 70 terrorists were killed in the strikes, while Afghan officials said civilians were killed and vowed retaliation.

Pakistan has experienced a surge in terrorist incidents in recent years, much of it attributed to the Pakistani Taliban and banned Baloch separatist groups.

Islamabad accuses the Pakistani Taliban of operating from Afghanistan, a charge the Taliban-led government in Kabul has repeatedly denied.





