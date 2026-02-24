Macron accepts resignation of Louvre chief amid theft fallout, strikes

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted the resignation of the head of Paris's Louvre museum on Tuesday, as the institution struggles to recover from a major jewel theft and labor unrest.

Laurence des Cars stepped down, with the Elysee Palace saying Macron accepted her decision while praising it as "an act of responsibility at a time when the world's largest museum needs calm and a strong new impetus."

Macron's office said the Louvre must press ahead with significant projects focused on security and modernization, following months of disruption.

The museum has been under intense pressure since October, when four burglars stole jewels valued at an estimated $102 million. The items remain missing, and the theft has raised serious questions about security arrangements at the landmark institution.

The incident sparked political scrutiny and public debate about how one of the world's most visited museums could have been targeted so audaciously.

In recent months, the Louvre has also faced rolling strikes by staff, leading to repeated closures and long queues for visitors.

Workers have cited concerns about working conditions, staffing levels and security.





