HELICOPTER CRASHES OFF INDIAS ANDAMAN ISLANDS

A helicopter crashed off India's Andaman Islands on Tuesday, with all on board reported safe, according to local media.

The helicopter belonging to the Pawan Hans, India's national helicopter carrier, crashed shortly after taking off from Mayabunder, a town in the northern part of Middle Andaman Island, according to the Hindustan Times.

According to the Pawan Hans spokesperson, the helicopter experienced a "short landing incident."

"The helicopter had taken off from Port Blair with two crew members and five passengers on board. All have been rescued and are safe. No injuries have been reported," the spokesperson added.

Separately, the Indian Air Force on Sunday grounded an entire fleet of around 30 single-seat Tejas jets to run checks after a Tejas light combat aircraft had overshot the runway, sustaining damage, according to the Press Trust of India.





