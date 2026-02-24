G7 leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine amid ongoing war

The G7 leaders on Tuesday reaffirmed their "unwavering support" for Ukraine as the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv marked its fourth anniversary.

"On the fourth anniversary of the Russian further invasion of Ukraine in 2022, we, the leaders of the G7, reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence," said a joint statement by the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and US.

Expressing support for US President Donald Trump's "efforts to achieve these objectives by initiating a peace process and bringing the parties to direct discussions," the statement said Europe has "a leading role to play in this process, joined by other partners."

The leaders stressed that "only Ukraine and Russia, working together in good faith negotiations, can reach a peace agreement."

They also welcomed continued financial and in-kind support to help Ukraine through the winter, including the shipment of more than 2,500 generators and critical energy equipment. More than half a billion euros in new pledges were made to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, according to the statement.

The G7 also committed to ensuring nuclear safety, including fundraising for the rehabilitation of the Chornobyl containment arch, and supported initiatives aimed at the "immediate, safe and unconditional return of Ukrainian children" to their families.



