Despite summons, US ambassador skips going to French Foreign Ministry: Report

In a move rarely seen in the diplomatic world, the US ambassador to France did not appear Monday at the French Foreign Ministry after being summoned over remarks concerning the death of a French far-right activist, local media reported.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced on Sunday that he would summon Ambassador Charles Kushner after the US Embassy posted a message on the US social media platform X stating that "violent left-wing extremism is on the rise" and linking it to the death of Quentin Deranque.

Barrot rejected the embassy's remarks, criticizing them as interference in domestic matters.

Deranque, a French far-right activist, was fatally beaten on Feb. 12 during a confrontation with alleged hard-left activists.

According to French broadcaster BFMTV, Kushner did not attend the meeting scheduled at the ministry on Monday.

Kushner's move had consequences, the French government said.

"Faced with this apparent misunderstanding of the basic expectations of the mission of an ambassador who has the honor of representing his country," Barrot requested that Kushner "no longer be able to directly access members of the French government," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it remains possible for the ambassador to present himself at the ministry for a diplomatic exchange aimed at easing tensions.

Charles Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner, US President Trump's son-in-law, was confirmed as US ambassador to France in May 2025.





