Bulgarian defense minister says US aircraft in Sofia not linked to Iran

US aircraft deployed at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport are not linked to any potential military action against Iran, Bulgaria's defense minister said Monday.

Atanas Zapryanov stressed that the deployment is part of a joint exercise between the US and Bulgarian Air Forces at Vrazhdebna Air Base, involving logistical support and aerial refueling operations, according to broadcaster BTA.

"The exercise is in no way related to the situation with Iran or US negotiations," he said, adding that the operation involves no more than 15 aircraft and up to 500 personnel, with parking at Sofia airport used due to limited space at Vrazhdebna.

Zapryanov also noted that US strategic forces in Europe routinely operate across the eastern flank, with Bulgarian facilities planned under NATO's defense framework to support Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.

"There is nothing extraordinary here that would require alarm," he said.

Iran and the US are set to reconvene in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday to resume discussions for a potential nuclear deal, amid rising regional tensions and speculations of an imminent war.

The new round of talks came amid an unprecedented US military buildup in the Persian Gulf and a series of military drills by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in recent days.

US President Donald Trump has warned of military action against Iran if a deal is not reached within 10 to 15 days.





