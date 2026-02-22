Iranian commander says ‘enemy’ movements monitored amid tensions with US

An Iranian commander said Sunday that his country's forces are monitoring "enemy" movements around the clock amid rising tensions with the United States.

"All enemy movements are continuously monitored," Ground Forces Commander Ali Jahanshahi said during a visit to a military unit in the city of Piranshahr in West Azerbaijan province near the Iraqi border.

"Thanks to their advanced capabilities, our soldiers will not allow any hostile action against this land," he added in his comments cited by local media.

The Iranian commander said that his forces are "fully ready and can neutralize potential threats to the country at their early stages."

Iran and the United States resumed nuclear negotiations earlier this month in Muscat, followed by another round of talks in Geneva on Tuesday under Omani mediation.

The renewed diplomacy comes amid heightened regional tensions, fueled by a significant US military buildup in the Persian Gulf as well as Iranian military drills.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said he was considering a limited military strike to pressure Iran into reaching a "meaningful" agreement.