Gaza 'genocide' comment prompts walkout by German minister at Berlinale

A Palestinian-Syrian film director accused Germany of being "partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel" at the Berlin Film Festival, prompting a German minister to walk out of the ⁠awards ceremony.

The remarks by Abdallah Al-Khatib, whose "Chronicles ⁠From the Siege" won the Berlinale's Perspectives section for emerging filmmakers, capped a politically charged festival, with organisers facing criticism from actors and directors for not taking a stance on the war in Gaza.

Discussions about Israeli actions ⁠are particularly sensitive in Germany, which has become one of Israel's staunchest supporters, principally because of historical guilt for the Nazi Holocaust - a policy known as the "Staatsraison". The German government has said Israel has a right to self-defence after the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.

"Some people told me, maybe you have to be careful before you say what I want to say now, because you are a refugee in Germany, and there are so many red lines. But I don't care. I care about my people, about Palestine," said Al-Khatib, standing on stage with a keffiyeh scarf draped on his shoulder ⁠and raising ⁠a Palestinian flag at the end of his speech late on Saturday.

"So I will say my final word to the German government. You are partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel. I believe you are intelligent enough to recognise this truth, but you choose not to care."

German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider, who was in the audience, walked out following the remarks. "The Federal Minister considers these statements unacceptable and therefore left the event during the speech," a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Human rights experts, scholars and ⁠a U.N. inquiry say Israel's assault on Gaza amounts to genocide.

Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor praised Schneider's reaction to the speech. "Respect for Minister Schneider and his moral clarity," he told Germany's Bild newspaper.

POLITICALLY CHARGED BERLINALE

Berlin's film festival, known by its nickname the Berlinale, has a reputation for being more politicised than its peers, Venice and Cannes - and this year's ⁠edition was ‌marked by frequent ‌discussions about the war in Gaza.

German director Wim Wenders ⁠used his final appearance as jury president to urge ‌filmmakers and activists to act as allies, not rivals, after his comment that filmmakers should not be political caused Indian novelist Arundhati Roy to ⁠pull out.

Several other award winners used their speeches to ⁠express solidarity with the Palestinians.









