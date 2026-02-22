France to summon US ambassador over comments on killing of far-right activist

France said Sunday that it would summon the US ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, following comments from US officials about the killing of a French far-right activist.

"We are going to summon the United States ambassador to France, since the US Embassy in France commented on this tragedy ... which concerns the national community," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told local media.

He added: "We reject any attempt to use this tragedy ... for political purposes."

The move comes after the death of Quentin Deranque, a French far-right activist who on Feb. 12 was beaten to death in a fight with alleged hard-left activists.

The US Embassy in Paris and the US State Department's Counterterrorism Bureau said they were monitoring the case, with both warning on X that "violent radical leftism is on the rise" and should be treated as a public safety threat.





