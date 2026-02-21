Venezuelan acting president receives Jordanian foreign minister in Caracas

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez received Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Hussein Al-Safadi at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas on Friday to focus on reaffirming sovereign conviction and expanding bilateral ties, according to media reports.

The meeting also discusses advancing a work agenda aimed at deepening cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

Before the meeting, the Jordanian diplomat was also welcomed by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, where discussions included opportunities to enhance relations and cooperation.

"During our meeting, we agreed on the importance of promoting dialogue and understanding as fundamental pillars for achieving peace among peoples, as well as on defending the sovereignty of nations. During his visit, we will review the bilateral agenda with the aim of strengthening our mutual cooperation and deepening the diplomatic ties that unite our peoples," Gil wrote on Telegram.



