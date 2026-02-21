Russia claims to capture another settlement in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday that its forces captured another settlement in eastern Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement that the village of Karpovka went under the control of the Russian forces as a result of the Zapad (West) group of forces.

According to the ministry, Ukraine responded with air raids involving five Flamingo missiles, and 172 drones were shot down across Russia overnight.

In a separate statement, Governor of the Russian Udmurtia region Sergey Bagin said 11 people were injured in the overnight drone attack.

"Three people were hospitalized, two with moderate injuries, one in difficult condition. Eight people were examined by doctors. They were released under outpatient supervision," he said on Telegram.

The media outlet Astra claimed that the Votkinsk plant in Udmurtia, as well as a gas and oil refinery in another region, Samara, were hit.

Separately, Ukraine's Odesa military administration said one person was injured and an energy object was damaged as a result of Russia's overnight air attack.

In the Sumy region, two people were injured as a result of Russian strikes, the government of the region said.

Independent verification of claims is challenging due to the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv armed conflict.



