5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

A strong 5.9 earthquake jolted Papua New Guinea Region on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake struck near coastal Madang city, the capital of Madang province, at 0618GMT.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), was initially determined to be at 5.34 degrees south latitude and 145.75 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake occurred at an intermediate depth of 78 km (48 mi) beneath the epicenter.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency listed the quake at a magnitude of 6.1.

There were no immediate reports on casualties or damage to infrastructure.



