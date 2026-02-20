 Contact Us
US NORAD scrambled F-16 and F-35 jets with tankers to shadow four Russian military aircraft near Alaska, which entered the identification zone but did not violate US or Canadian airspace, in a routine intercept.

Published February 20,2026
US SCRAMBLES FIGHTER JETS AFTER RUSSIAN AIRCRAFT DETECTED NEAR ALASKA

US forces launched fighter jets Thursday after several Russian military aircraft were detected near Alaska, according to an official statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

NORAD said two Russian Tu-95 bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 surveillance aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.

In response, NORAD deployed F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, along with KC-135 refueling tankers, to shadow the Russian aircraft until they exited the area.

The command said the planes did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace and described the activity as routine and "not considered a threat."

Intercepts in the region have occurred repeatedly over the past two years, including previous encounters involving Russian Tu-95 and Su-35 aircraft, as well as joint Russian and Chinese bomber operations.