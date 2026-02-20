Norwegian ex-diplomat questioned over alleged links to Epstein

Former Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen has been questioned by Norway's economic crime authority, Okokrim, over alleged links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and provided a detailed statement addressing all matters under investigation, his lawyer confirmed on Thursday.

Attorney John Christian Elden told public broadcaster NRK that the indictment "does not refer to specific actions," making it difficult to determine what his client is directly suspected of. He stressed that Rod-Larsen does not admit guilt.

"Despite this, Rod-Larsen has, based on his health situation, explained in detail his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, including their interaction and financial relationship," Elden said.

Okokrim confirmed that the hearing took place in Oslo. First State Prosecutor Marianne Bender, who is leading the investigation concerning Rod-Larsen and his wife, diplomat Mona Juul, said: "He has answered our questions, and we have the impression that he wants to cooperate with Okokrim."

Rod-Larsen has also waived confidentiality for his former lawyers related to the purchase of an apartment in Frogner, allowing them to testify freely to investigators, authorities said.

Okokrim added that it is in contact with foreign governments as part of the probe and described the investigation as "extensive" and likely to take time.

On Jan. 30, the US Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law last November.

Those materials include grand jury transcripts and investigative records, though many pages remain heavily redacted. Epstein survivors and victims' relatives say the disclosure falls short of what the law requires and omits vital information.

Authorities found Epstein dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.