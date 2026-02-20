German foreign minister warns against Europe turning away from US

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Friday cautioned against Europe completely distancing itself from the United States, saying greater sovereignty should not mean severing transatlantic ties.

Europe must make stronger efforts to become more independent and sovereign, but not independent from the US, Wadephul told public broadcaster ZDF.

"That would be a separation, which nobody wants and which is also unnecessary," he said.

Wadephul rejected framing the debate as a choice between Europe and the United States.

"Let's have a debate in which we honestly say what we can and must do more of in Europe and, on the other hand, what we have in the US. This is a reliable alliance," he said.

He stressed that the US remains fully integrated into NATO and plays a crucial role in Europe's defense.

"Without the US, we would not have sufficient defense capabilities in Europe, neither nuclear nor conventional, nor in terms of intelligence information and work. That has to be said quite soberly," he said.

Wadephul's comments follow recent remarks by Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the 62nd Munich Security Conference, calling for a renewed transatlantic relationship with a strong and largely independent European pillar.

Merz has repeatedly warned that the United States is moving away from a rules-based international order toward power- and interest-driven politics and has urged Europe to assert itself.