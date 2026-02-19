Washington governor wishes Muslim community 'Ramadan Mubarak'

The governor of Washington state, which became the first US state to designate Eid as official state holiday last year, issued a proclamation recognizing Feb. 18-March 19, 2026 as the holy month.

Wishing "Ramadan Mubarak" to the Muslim community beginning a month of fasting and prayer, Bob Ferguson said: "Muslim Washingtonians are an integral part of the social fabric of our state" and that Muslim residents contribute significantly to "Washington's economic vitality, public service, education systems, health care institutions, small businesses, technology sector, arts and culture, and nonprofit and community organizations."

The document said Ramadan "is a sacred month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community observed by millions of Muslims around the world and by thousands of Muslim Washingtonians across our state," and that the observance reinforces values of "generosity, self-discipline, gratitude, and care for neighbors."

Ferguson also cited a 2025 state law officially recognizing Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state holidays, making Washington the first state to do so.

"Now, therefore, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim February 18-March 19, 2026, corresponding with the observance of this sacred month as determined by the sighting of the moon and in accordance with the lunar calendar, as Ramadan in Washington," the proclamation read.

Sharing the letter on social media, Ferguson said: "Ramadan Mubarak to the thousands of Muslim Washingtonians beginning a month of fasting and prayer. Washington state supports our Muslim communities."