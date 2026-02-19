Modi unveils vision for 'ethical, inclusive' AI at New Delhi Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled his vision for "ethical and inclusive" artificial intelligence (AI) at a summit in New Delhi.

Addressing the summit, Modi said participation from more than 100 countries had taken the event's "success to new heights."

He presented India's "MANAV" vision for AI, explaining that the acronym stands for moral and ethical systems, accountable governance, national sovereignty, accessible and inclusive technology, and valid and legitimate systems. The name Manav is of Sanskrit origin, meaning human.

The premier said the vision would become "a crucial link for humanity's welfare in the AI-driven world of the 21st century."

Describing AI as a transformative force, Modi said that "if directionless, it leads to disruption," but "with the right direction, it becomes a solution."

He cautioned that humans "must not become mere data points or raw material for AI," adding that the technology must be democratized. AI, he said, should serve as a medium of "inclusion and empowerment," particularly for the Global South.

Stressing India's role in the field, the prime minister said the country "is not just a part of the AI revolution" but is "leading and shaping it."

"Artificial intelligence marks a transformative chapter in human history," he added.