Zelenskyy: US rejects more missiles in Europe

The US has not agreed to establish sufficient missile production in Europe, including for Patriot systems, despite Kyiv raising the issue "years ago," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There were promises of licenses, but ultimately, the US did not agree to this," Zelenskyy said during an evening video address on Tuesday.

He emphasized that Ukraine proposed production on its own territory as well as joint production with NATO regional partners, including Romania and Poland.

"Such decisions and such production would definitely strengthen all of us, all of Europe," he added.

Zelenskyy noted that Europe needs to produce its own air defense missiles, a topic expected to be discussed in the coming weeks.

He acknowledged that some steps have already been taken and that missile production is being developed and expanded, but called the pace "insufficient."

"I am confident that Europe will still be able to provide itself with the necessary volumes and defense strength. But it would be far better for everyone if this result were achieved sooner," Zelenskyy said.