Russia claims it took control of two more settlements in Ukraine

Russia claimed Wednesday that its forces have captured two more settlements in Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces have taken control of the village of Kharkivka in the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine, which is located near the border with Russia.

Russian forces also claimed to have captured Krynychne in the Zaporizhzhia region, approximately 10 kilometers northwest of the frontline town of Huliaipole.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the claims. Independent verification remains difficult due to ongoing fighting, as the war is set to mark its fourth year next week.




