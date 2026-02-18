US special envoy says Russia, Ukraine agree to keep working toward deal

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Tuesday that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to continue negotiations following a third set of trilateral discussions in Geneva.

"Today, at President (Donald) Trump's direction, the United States moderated a third set of trilateral discussions with Ukraine and Russia," he said on the US social media company X's platform.

Witkoff thanked Switzerland for hosting the meetings.

"Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal," he added.

His remarks came after the first day of US-brokered peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations ended without any significant developments.

The US was represented by Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who entered the negotiations after assisting with indirect discussions with Iranian officials at another location in the Swiss city earlier Tuesday.



