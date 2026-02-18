UN rights chief concerned over dozens of civilian deaths in drone attacks in Sudan, says it 'must stop'

The UN human rights chief on Wednesday voiced alarm over reports that more than 50 civilians were killed in drone strikes by parties to the conflict in Sudan over two days this week.

"These latest killings are yet another reminder of the devastating consequences on civilians of the escalating use of drone warfare in Sudan," Volker Turk said, warning of a repeated pattern of attacks on civilian objects, including markets, health facilities, and schools.

According to the UN human rights office, at least 57 civilians, including 15 children, were reportedly killed between Feb. 15 and 16 in four states.

On Feb. 15, an alleged Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) drone struck Al Safiya market in North Kordofan, reportedly killing 28 civilians and injuring 13 others. The following day, an alleged SAF drone hit a shelter for internally displaced people in West Kordofan, killing 26 civilians, including 15 children.

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drones also reportedly struck two primary schools in South Kordofan and Al-Mazmoun Hospital in Sennar State, the office noted.

"The continued attacks by all parties on civilian objects must stop," Turk said, urging both sides to engage in dialogue toward a ceasefire and calling on states to halt arms transfers that are fueling the conflict.