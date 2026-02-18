Hungary stops diesel shipments to Ukraine until Druzhba pipeline flow resumes

Hungary on Wednesday announced the suspension of diesel fuel deliveries to Ukraine, stating that shipments will not resume until oil transit to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline is restored.

"Today we decided to suspend diesel fuel deliveries to Ukraine. Shipments will not resume until oil transit toward Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline is restored," Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on the US social media company X.

Stating that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had decided not to restart oil transit "for political reasons," Szijjarto described the move as "deliberately putting Hungary's energy supply at risk."

Szijjarto argued that Hungary "plays an essential role in Ukraine's energy security," noting that a significant portion of Ukraine's gas, electricity and diesel imports arrive through or from Hungary.

"We cannot be expected to guarantee another country's energy security while our own supply is put at risk. Energy cooperation must be mutual and based on respect, not pressure," he added.

Ukraine has suspended oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline since Jan. 27, a step the Hungarian government describes as politically motivated, despite what it says are the technical conditions necessary to resume deliveries.