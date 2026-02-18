UK premier, US president discuss Iran nuclear talks, Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the ongoing talks between the US and Iran.

During a phone call, Starmer reiterated his condemnation of Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine, the premier's office said in a statement, adding that the leaders discussed the ongoing negotiations to secure a just and lasting peace.

Turning to the situation in the Gaza Strip, the prime minister reflected on the current situation in the region and the importance of securing further access for humanitarian aid.

On Oct. 8, 2023, Israel began a genocidal war in Gaza that lasted two years, resulting in more than 72,000 deaths and 171,000 injuries, in addition to massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the United Nations at about $70 billion.

The leaders confirmed their joint commitment to promoting stability and peace in the Middle East, said the statement.

Starmer and Trump also discussed the ongoing talks between the US and Iran taking place in Geneva over Iran's nuclear program.

"Both agreed that Iran must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon, and they reiterated the need to work closely amongst allies and partners to improve regional security," it added.



