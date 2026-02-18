Poland bans Chinese-made vehicles from military zones over security fear

Warsaw has barred Chinese-made vehicles from entering military facilities over concerns their onboard sensors could gather sensitive information, the Polish Army said Tuesday.

In a statement, the army said that such vehicles may still be allowed onto military sites if specified functions are disabled and other safeguards required under each facility's security rules are in place, TVP World reported.

To reduce the risk of exposing confidential information, the military also barred phones from being connected to infotainment systems in vehicles made in China.

The statement noted that the restrictions do not apply to publicly accessible military locations such as hospitals, clinics, libraries, prosecutors' offices, or garrison clubs, the army said.

The measures are precautionary and align with practices used by NATO members and other allies to ensure high standards of protection for defense infrastructure, it added.