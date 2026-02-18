Israel raises security alert in occupied West Bank as Ramadan begins

Israel raised its security alert in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, on Wednesday as Palestinians observed the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli media reported.

"The security establishment is raising the level of alert in several arenas as of this morning with the start of the month of Ramadan, with special focus on East Jerusalem, areas of the West Bank, and the seam line," the state broadcaster KAN said.

The move comes "in anticipation of possible friction (with Palestinians) at flashpoints, and alongside continued strict security assessments in light of regional tensions, particularly with regard to Iran," it added.

KAN said the deployment plan includes significant reinforcements of police and Border Police in East Jerusalem, especially around the Old City, and the vicinity of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

"Preparations are being made for extreme scenarios, with thousands of security personnel deployed in the field during the first days of Ramadan," it added.

The outlet said the entry of Palestinian worshippers from the West Bank into East Jerusalem on Fridays is being discussed.

"Recommendations have taken shape to impose numerical quotas and age restrictions, given expectations that tens of thousands will arrive to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound," KAN added, without providing details.

"A state of alert also prevails on the northern Israeli front (with Lebanon), where the Israeli military maintains a high level of readiness amid tensions with Iran and assessments of the possibility of rapid deterioration."

In recent weeks, Israeli authorities have escalated arrest campaigns and issued deportation orders in East Jerusalem ahead of Ramadan, according to Palestinian rights groups.

The campaigns particularly targeted employees of the Islamic Waqf Department, released prisoners and Palestinian activists in East Jerusalem, amid warnings of a systematic policy aimed at reducing the Palestinian presence at the al-Aqsa Mosque, the Wadi Hilweh Information Center said.

Since the start of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, which has continued for two years, Israeli authorities have imposed strict restrictions on Palestinians traveling from the West Bank to East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces maintain military checkpoints between the West Bank and East Jerusalem and allow passage only to those holding permits issued by the Israeli military.

Palestinians view East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, citing international resolutions that do not recognize Israel's occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.

Since the war in Gaza began on Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has intensified operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, through its military and illegal settlers. Those actions include killings, home demolitions, displacement of Palestinians and settlement expansion.