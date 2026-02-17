Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia in electricity, renewables

Türkiye aims to strengthen the sharing of experience in the energy sector with Ethiopia, produce concrete projects, and deepen existing cooperation in various fields, Turkish Energy and Natural Sources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Tuesday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in energy between the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and the Ethiopian Water and Energy Ministry was signed by Bayraktar and Ethiopian Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Itefa on Tuesday during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visit to Addis Ababa.

Under the agreement, the two countries will develop joint projects in the fields of electricity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency, and cooperate on the production and installation of hydroelectric power plant equipment and electric turbines.

Public and private sector investments in energy infrastructure projects, primarily electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, will be supported, and information and experience sharing will be ensured between relevant institutions.

"We aim to strengthen the sharing of experience and produce concrete projects in a wide range of areas, from electricity generation to grid infrastructure, from renewable energy investments to hydroelectric infrastructure projects," Bayraktar wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We have agreed on a comprehensive roadmap to deepen our existing cooperation and concretize new areas of partnership across a wide range of sectors, from energy and mining to education, health, transportation, agriculture, environment, urban planning, culture, and tourism," he added.