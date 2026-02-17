TRUMPS IMMIGRATION APPROVAL FALLS TO LOWEST SINCE RETURN

U.S. public approval of Donald Trump's immigration policies fell to ⁠the lowest level since his return ⁠to the White House, amid signs he is losing support among American men on the issue, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Just 38% of respondents in the four-day poll, ⁠which closed on Monday, said Trump was doing a good job on immigration, a priority issue for the administration. The rating was down from 39% in a January Reuters/Ipsos poll and as high as 50% in the months shortly after Trump returned to power.

Trump campaigned ahead of his re-election in 2024 on a promise to launch the biggest deportation drive in decades and ordered sweeping immigration raids immediately after he returned to office in January 2025. Masked agents in ⁠tactical ⁠gear are now a common sight in America and immigration agents have clashed violently with U.S. protesters and activists.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows support for Trump's handling of immigration has fallen significantly among men in recent weeks compared to late last year.

Male voters played an outsized role in Trump's 2024 election victory, and throughout 2025 his immigration approval rating among men stayed close to 50%. ⁠But the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll survey showed 41% of men give him a thumbs up on the issue. Among women, Trump's support on immigration has fallen from around 40% throughout most of 2025 to 35% in the latest survey.

In a rare retreat for Trump, his administration last week said it had agreed to end his hotly-protested deportation surge in Minnesota, ⁠where ‌immigration ‌agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens. Trump started his term ⁠with his overall approval at 47% ‌but in recent weeks his rating has held at the lowest levels of his presidency, with 38% of respondents ⁠in the latest poll approving of his performance, ⁠unchanged from a Jan 23-25 poll.

The latest poll, which was conducted ⁠online and nationwide, gathered responses from 1,117 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.









